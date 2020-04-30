Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,006.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.