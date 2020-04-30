Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,528.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of LOW opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

