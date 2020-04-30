LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 5th (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

LGL Systems Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 5th. LGL Systems Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LGL Systems Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. LGL Systems Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFNSU. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,802,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,662,000.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

