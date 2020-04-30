Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Up 14.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price was up 14.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.31, approximately 4,357,665 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,219,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,743,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.