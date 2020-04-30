Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 258100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,978 over the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.57.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

