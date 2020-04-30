Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.