Kairos Minerals (ASX:KAI) Trading Down 100%

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI)’s stock price was down 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), approximately 1,693,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$355,617.00 ($252,210.64).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

About Kairos Minerals (ASX:KAI)

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium properties. The company's flagship project is the Pilbara gold project, which include the Mt York deposit covering an area of 1,158 square kilometers located in the east and central Pilbara.

