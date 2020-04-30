JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $34.75 on Monday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

