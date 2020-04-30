John Hornby Sells 646,000 Shares of Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) insider John Hornby sold 646,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £581,400 ($764,798.74).

Luceco stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.74. Luceco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36 ($0.47) by GBX (28.30) (($0.37)). Equities analysts anticipate that Luceco PLC will post 1000 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Luceco in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Luceco from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

