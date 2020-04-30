JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,831,424 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.