ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BMV:IEI)

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,805 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the average daily volume of 395 call options.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.