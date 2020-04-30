iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 825,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after buying an additional 263,525 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,011,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $143.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

