iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

