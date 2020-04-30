iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,389 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

