iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $49.94 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

