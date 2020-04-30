iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,737 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

