iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

IJH opened at $169.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

