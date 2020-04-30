Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) vs. Horizon Technology Finance (NYSE:HRZN) Financial Comparison

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 5 2 0 2.29

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $11.12, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 3.63 $19.50 million $1.52 6.12

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 45.21% 12.30% 6.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals was formed on January 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.