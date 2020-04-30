Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

