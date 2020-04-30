Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Decreased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

