Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

