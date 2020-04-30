Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

