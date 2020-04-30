Interfor (IFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter.

Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

