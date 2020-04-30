Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Integra Lifesciences has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.05 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integra Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IART opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

