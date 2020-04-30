Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

