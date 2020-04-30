Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

