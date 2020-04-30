Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Information Services alerts:

TSE ISV opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.87.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.14%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.