Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) were down 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), approximately 2,516,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$374,770.00 ($265,794.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Impact Minerals Company Profile (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited explores for deposits of nickel, gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and platinum group elements in Australia and Africa. The company primarily holds an option to purchase 95% interest in one exploration permit (EPM 26066) and four mining lease applications (ML 100158, 59, 60, and 61) in the Blackridge project in the Permian sedimentary rocks near Clermont in central Queensland.

