IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in April

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDXX stock opened at $272.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

