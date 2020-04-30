Hydro One Ltd to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

