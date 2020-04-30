Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,787,000 after purchasing an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

