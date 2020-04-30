Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HNP opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.
About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.