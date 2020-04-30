Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNP opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNP. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CLSA lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

