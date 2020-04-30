Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s share price rose 7.5% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.57, approximately 24,373,406 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 12,138,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

