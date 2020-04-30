Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5,088.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.