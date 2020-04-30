Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HTBI opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,780.00. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

