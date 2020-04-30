Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.90. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

