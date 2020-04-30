Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

