HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HFC opened at $33.63 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

