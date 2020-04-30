HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

HCHMY opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.99. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

