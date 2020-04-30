Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.26.

NYSE HSY opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hershey by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hershey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

