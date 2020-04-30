HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.07 ($75.66).

ETR:HEI opened at €44.84 ($52.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.76. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

