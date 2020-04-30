HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HDELY. ValuEngine lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

