Head to Head Analysis: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Parsley Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Parsley Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

64.1% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy 8.94% 4.87% 3.20% Continental Resources 16.75% 12.20% 5.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Parsley Energy and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 5 19 0 2.79 Continental Resources 5 12 9 0 2.15

Parsley Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.99, suggesting a potential upside of 81.50%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $21.93, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Parsley Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parsley Energy and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 1.97 $175.21 million $1.12 8.36 Continental Resources $4.63 billion 1.27 $775.64 million $2.25 7.04

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Parsley Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Parsley Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

