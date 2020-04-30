Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.82. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 4,906,467 shares.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

