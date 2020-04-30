Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

