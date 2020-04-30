Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GHL. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

