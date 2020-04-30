Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $579.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

