Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

