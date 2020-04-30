Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

