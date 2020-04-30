Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

